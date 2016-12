In 1995, when everyone was waiting for the Ballon d’Or winner announcement, few people expected that this trophy will go to an African player. George Weah shined so bright that year with AC Milan but he didn’t expect to honor the African continent with such a glorious trophy.

The Liberian star was a real phenomenon in the 90’s. His scoring skills, his technique and his big achievements made “Mister George” a real legend.

He will surely be remembered as the best African player of all times!