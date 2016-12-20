AFCON 2017 : Kidiaba says that DR Congo is among the favorite teams

TP Mazembe‘s Robert Kidiaba believes that the Congolese national team is one of the favorites to win the AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

DR Congo will face Ivory Coast, Morocco and Togo in one of the hardest groups in this competition. In a press conference organized by Afrivac, Kidiaba said: “Yes, I believe that DR Congo will be among the favorite teams to win the competition”.

DR Congo won the third place in the last AFCON as well as the last CHAN. The Leopards seem to have big chances to win the most prestigious African trophy this time.