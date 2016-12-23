AFCON 2017 : Sakho will miss the competition

Diafra Sakho will not be able to play in the next African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017). After his last injury in November, West Ham striker will be absent for six weeks at least according to his coach Slaven Bilic.

Sakho didn’t have a great past with the national team. His last appearance with the Lions was in 2015 during a friendly game against Algeria. He will therefore miss his second AFCON.

Bad news for the Senegalese national team. Sakho is actually considered as one of the most valuable players.

Be strong Diafra!