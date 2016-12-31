AFCON 2017 : Time for the Black Stars to shine?

AFCON 2017 will be another opportunity for the Black Stars to prove their superiority in the African continent. Ghana is still one of the favorite nations to win this competition.

The Black Stars won the most prestigious African competition four times ((1963, 1965, 1978, 1982) and reached the final game five times (1968, 1970, 1992, 2010, and 2015).

Ghana is the second national team with the highest number of trophies in Africa after Egypt. It’s their 20th participation in the AFCON.

The previous round wasn’t that tough for the Black Stars. They have easily found their way to the African Cup of Nations after being on top of their group with Mozambique, Maurice Islands and Rwanda.

Ghana’s actual group of players could make the country forget about their last loss against Ivory Coast in the previous edition.

Here’s the Black Stars program in this edition :