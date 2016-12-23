African player of the year : The last three !

The African player of the year is about to be announced. After posting a list of 30 players that will compete for this year’s award, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the three finalists.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mané are officially the African players who made it to this last round.

The winner will be announced on January 5th in a ceremony that will be held in Nigeria. Borussia Dortmund‘s Aubameyang won last year’s award.

Riyad Mahrez seems to have better chances than the other two candidates since he’s already won the BBC Award as well as being nominated in the Ballon d’Or short list (7th rank).