Arsène Wenger's next destination will be ...

After 20 years in Arsenal, Arsène Wenger could move to the French league next season. According to the English press, Wenger could be Paris Saint Germain‘s next coach after Emre‘s disappointing results with the French club this season.

“Express” magazine reminded that Wenger’s contract with the Gunners will come to its end this season. The same source added that PSG president is convinced that the French coach will be the best man for this position.

In a recent interview with the magazine, Wenger said: “I will make a decision in the next spring. Arsenal managers are free to choose and so am I. I’ve been working here since 20 years and we could find a common ground”.