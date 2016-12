Juventus‘ Paulo Dybala affirmed that he wants to stay in his Italian club despite other European giants’ interest such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Argentinian striker told the press: “The news about my transfer to Spain ? They’re all false. I feel really comfortable in Juventus and I’m already negotiating a renewal with the team. It is not done yet but I can confirm that I will not be going to Real Madrid or FC Barcelona”.