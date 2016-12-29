Chelsea : 25 million euros to sign this African starlet!

Chelsea are about to make an offer to sign the Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié. The player is actually making an outstanding performance in the Italian league and he’s considered as one of the best in his position.

According to the French magazine “Le Figaro”, Kessié is the main target of many other European clubs. However, Antonio Conte asked Chelsea managers to sign him as soon as possible.

The same source added that 25 million euros will be offered to Atalanta to bring Kessié to the EPL.

Franck Kessié made 14 appearances and scored 5 goals in the Serie A this season.