Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like black boots !

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t really feel comfortable whenever he wears black boots, according to Nike’s vice president.
In an interview published today by “Sport” magazine, the vice president said: “Ronaldo doesn’t like the black boots because he feels somehow slow whenever he uses them. Every player has a certain preference when it comes to his boots’ color. We always try to provide the players with products that enhance their performances”.
This explains why the company decided to offer a pair of white boots recently when he won the “Ballon d’Or”.
Les nouveaux crampons de Cristiano Ronaldo pour fêter son 4 ème ballon d’or ! pic.twitter.com/3vUZ6woW9t
— Actualites FOOT ⚽ (@Actualites_FOOT) 13 décembre 2016