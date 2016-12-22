Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like black boots !

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t really feel comfortable whenever he wears black boots, according to Nike’s vice president.

In an interview published today by “Sport” magazine, the vice president said: “Ronaldo doesn’t like the black boots because he feels somehow slow whenever he uses them. Every player has a certain preference when it comes to his boots’ color. We always try to provide the players with products that enhance their performances”.

This explains why the company decided to offer a pair of white boots recently when he won the “Ballon d’Or”.