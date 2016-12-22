Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like black boots !

Author: akram krichen
22nd December 2016, 5 PM UTC
Be the first to comment it!
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t really feel comfortable whenever he wears black boots, according to Nike’s vice president.

In an interview published today by “Sport” magazine, the vice president said: “Ronaldo doesn’t like the black boots because he feels somehow slow whenever he uses them. Every player has a certain preference when it comes to his boots’ color. We always try to provide the players with products that enhance their performances”.

This explains why the company decided to offer a pair of white boots recently when he won the “Ballon d’Or”.

 

