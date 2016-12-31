Cristiano Ronaldo said No to China !

Cristiano Ronaldo refused a huge offer to play in the Chinese league. This league became a new destination for football stars : After Carlos Tevez and Oscar, a Chinese club has tried to sign the best player in 2016 according to the player’s agent. However, Cristiano Ronaldo received this offer.

In an interview with “Sky Italia”, Ronaldo’s agent said: “The Chinese league became a new destination. The clubs there are able to bring many great players but Ronaldo cannot play there. He’s the best player in the world. It’s completely ordinary that he has a lot of offers. A Chinese club offered 300 million euros and 100 million euros to Ronaldo as an annual salary but he said No”.