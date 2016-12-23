David Villa says that Guardiola is a "great" person

Guardiola has never been an ordinary coach especially when it comes to his relationship with his players. His recent conflict with Yaya Toure, the cold war with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and John Hart‘s departure from Manchester City : All of these controversial events made him a one of a kind coach.

However, Pep is still considered as one of the greatest coaches in football history. Former FC Barcelona’s David Villa said in a recent talk to the English press: “Pep is a great person and an incredible coach. It was an honor to be part of his team in Barcelona. I believe that he’s one of the greatest coaches in the world”.