Ronaldo did not deserve to win the Ballon d’Or according to FC Barcelona former star, David Villa.

In an interview published by “Mundo Deportivo”, the Spanish striker said: “Lionel Messi is the one who should win the Ballon d’Or, this year and the years after.There’s a big difference between a player who has a positive influence on his team and a player who shines, individually”.

David Villa was recently chosen as the best player in the Major Soccer League.