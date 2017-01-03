Demba Ba is about to be back !

Demba Ba‘s nightmare is about to come to its end. After his terrible injury last month, everyone thought that the player’s season was done. However, Demba Ba will apparently return in March.

Demba Ba has finished the first steps of his treatment and he will start the physical preparation. In an interview with RMC Radio, the player said: “I feel much better. The first step is finished and I will now travel to the United States to start the physical preparation. I think that I will be fit to play in two months”.

Therefore, former Chelsea player will be able to play the first games in the Chinese league. A great news for his coach and for his fans around the world as well.