Eto'o: "My family can live thanks to this man..."

Samuel Eto’o never forgets those who helped him to reach his actual level. During the “Globe Soccer Awards” ceremony, the Cameroonian player thanked the man who has massively helped him in his professional career.

Eto’o said: “I would like to thank Fabio Capello because I’ve never had the opportunity to do it. I would like to do it now in front of everyone. Thanks a lot Capello, thanks to your efforts, my family is able to eat and to live properly. Football made me able to do it. It’s the thing that I love the most in this world”.

He added: “Thanks for giving me the chance and for everything you’ve done to my family”.

Eto’o has also a message to FIFA president: “I support the idea of having 48 national teams in the next world cup. I will do it on behalf of the African continent. This achievement will be a great news for those that used to be unable to participate in this international competition”.