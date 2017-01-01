Eto'o could play in England once again !

Samuel Eto’o is still able to play in the highest level. In fact, after his experience in the English Premier League in Chelsea and Everton, the Cameroonian star could join Hull City as announced by “Daily Mirror”.

The English club is in the 19th position in the English Premier League ranking. The managers thought about signing an experienced striker to maintain their club in the EPL.

Eto’o is actually the best goalscorer in his Turkish club with 5 goals after 13 appearances. However, the English magazine said that for financial reasons, Antalyaspor could accept to let the player go on a loan transfer.