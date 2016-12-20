FC Barcelona president provokes Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said that Lionel Messi should be the one to win the Ballon d’or each and every year! After the Argentinian player’s last performance against Espanyol, it seemed clear that Lionel Messi’s level cannot be compared to any other player, according to the Catalan club president.

In an interview with “Marca”, Bartomeu said: “Don’t say anything to me about the Ballon d’Or. This trophy should be given to Lionel Messi every year. He’s the best player in football history and it will be hard to find a player like him in the future”.

He added: “We want him to finish his career in Barcelona. I hope that we’ll announce his renewal as soon as possible”.