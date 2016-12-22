FIFA Ranking : The African Top 10 is revealed !

FIFA Ranking of national teams was published today and without any surprises, minor changes were noticed in this new ranking. The Senegalese national team is still on top of the African continent.

Ivory Coast came in the second position followed by Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria. Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco were also present in this Top 10.

Cameroon and Mali were surprisingly out of this African top 10 despite their good results in the last period.

The African Top 10 :

1- Senegal (33rd)

2- Ivory Coast (34th)

3- Tunisia (35th)

4- Egypt (36th)

5- Algeria (38th)

6- DR Congo (48th)

7- Burkina Faso (50th)

8- Nigeria(51st)

9-Ghana (53rd)

10-Morocco (57th)

On the international level, Argentina is still on top of this ranking followed by Brazil and Germany.