Here's Obi Mikel's next club !

Author: akram krichen
3rd January 2017, 10 PM UTC
Be the first to comment it!
Be the first to comment it!
Orange / Photo Christian Liewig
Nigeria's Obi Mikel and Mba (2013 CAN) Copyright -Orange / Photo Christian Liewig

Obi Mikel will surely leave Chelsea after ten seasons spent with the Blues. The Nigerian midfielder had many offers in the last months and it seems that he has finally made a decision.

According to “The Independent”, Obi Mikel’s next destination will be Valencia. The Super Eagle was massively linked to Marseille. However, he seems more interested in La Liga.

The same source added that Mikel had the green light to move on a free transfer to the Spanish club. However, some details will have to be regulated with his club before officially announcing the transfer.

See also