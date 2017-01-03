Here's Obi Mikel's next club !

Obi Mikel will surely leave Chelsea after ten seasons spent with the Blues. The Nigerian midfielder had many offers in the last months and it seems that he has finally made a decision.

According to “The Independent”, Obi Mikel’s next destination will be Valencia. The Super Eagle was massively linked to Marseille. However, he seems more interested in La Liga.

The same source added that Mikel had the green light to move on a free transfer to the Spanish club. However, some details will have to be regulated with his club before officially announcing the transfer.