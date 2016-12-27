Iheanacho: "Guardiola wants me to learn from Messi!"

Author: akram krichen
27th December 2016, 7 AM UTC
Pep Guardiola lost his hope to see Lionel Messi in Manchester City. Therefore, it seems that the Spanich coach is preparing Iheanacho to play the same role as the Argentinian star in Barcelona!

In an interview posted by “Sport” magazine, Iheanacho said: “Guardiola asked me to watch carefully players like Messi and Lewandowski. He told me that I have to follow their steps in order to succeed”. 

The Nigerian starlet added: “He also told me that they have magnificent skills. I have to have my own style and follow the top players to become like them”. 

