Iniesta talks about his future in Barcelona ...

Author: akram krichen
29th December 2016, 6 PM UTC
Be the first to comment it!
Be the first to comment it!
Andres Iniesta: "There will be no other player like Messi"

Iniesta wishes to finish his career in FC Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder’s contract will come to its end next season and he didn’t start the renewal negotiations with his club yet.

In an interview published by “S” magazine, Iniesta talked about his future with the Catalan club. He said: “I wish to retire here. When I first came, everything was new for me and I didn’t expect to reach this level. I’ve always wanted to succeed in FC Barcelona. I didn’t get anything at first and I wasn’t satisfied. I used to play for 10 minutes per game. I’ve been through some difficult moments”. 

He added: “When I retire, I will continue in this same field. There’s nothing else to be done. I didn’t plan for anything but I want to keep my relationship with Football”. 

See also