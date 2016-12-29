Iniesta talks about his future in Barcelona ...

Iniesta wishes to finish his career in FC Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder’s contract will come to its end next season and he didn’t start the renewal negotiations with his club yet.

In an interview published by “S” magazine, Iniesta talked about his future with the Catalan club. He said: “I wish to retire here. When I first came, everything was new for me and I didn’t expect to reach this level. I’ve always wanted to succeed in FC Barcelona. I didn’t get anything at first and I wasn’t satisfied. I used to play for 10 minutes per game. I’ve been through some difficult moments”.

He added: “When I retire, I will continue in this same field. There’s nothing else to be done. I didn’t plan for anything but I want to keep my relationship with Football”.