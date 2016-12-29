Khedira: "What I really love about Tunisia is..."

Khedira talked about his feelings towards his father’s country, Tunisia. Juventus‘ star talked about the cultural differences between the countries where he played. Khedira also said that he has a special feeling whenever he visits Tunisia.

In an interview with “Bild” magazine, Khedira said: “The fact of living in many countries constitutes a great opportunity for me. People do not have the same idea about Germany as they used to do. They always tell me that we became more tolerant, more open-minded and that we’re playing a much better football”.

He added: “Tunisia? People are having a very simple life there but still, they’re really happy. That’s what I love the most about this country. Their simplicity makes them happier. This is not very common in Europe”.