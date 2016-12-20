La Liga president asks Messi to stay !

Lionel Messi‘s last performance in La Liga against Espanyol was simply miraculous! Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga posted a Tweet just after this game asking the Argentinian striker to stay in the Spanish league for several years.

Gracias Messi por tu fantasía,tu juego,tu compromiso, tus valores…#laliga desea que sigas con nosotros muchas temporadas. https://t.co/lpPtl4g2bM — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) 19 décembre 2016

“Thank you Messi for your game, your performance and your engagement. I hope that you’ll stay in La Liga for the upcoming seasons!”.