La Liga president asks Messi to stay !

20th December 2016, 1 PM UTC
Lionel Messi‘s last performance in La Liga against Espanyol was simply miraculous! Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga posted a Tweet just after this game asking the Argentinian striker to stay in the Spanish league for several years.

 

“Thank you Messi for your game, your performance and your engagement. I hope that you’ll stay in La Liga for the upcoming seasons!”. 

