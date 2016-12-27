Maradona is about to return to Napoli !

Maradona spent his most glorious days in Napoli. The Argentinian star was introduced to the world in that Italian club and he was able to show his magnificent talent in the Serie A.

And apparently, these days are about to be seen again! In fact, Maradona’s agent has recently said that the legend is actually talking with the Italian club about his return, as a coach!

In an interview with “Football Italia”, the agent said: “I can confirm that there are some negotiations between Napoli and Maradona. Diego is highly motivated and wants to be closer to the players. He adores Napoli and everybody loves him there. It will be the best place for him”.