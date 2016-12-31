Mourinho: "This will be a real loss for Manchester United"

Mourinho knows very well that losing a player like Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a real drama for Manchester United. The Swedish striker could reach a new record today if he scores against Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.

In his last press conference, José Mourinho told the English media: “If we lose a player like Zlatan? This will be catastrophic without a doubt”.

He added: “I’m not surprised for the number of goals he has scored this year. In Spain, Messi and Ronaldo scored a lot of penalties. It’s not easy to score in England. Ibrahimovic played 18 games and scored a single penalty”.