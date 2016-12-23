Neymar talks about Messi's future with FC Barcelona

Messi didn’t accept to renew his contract with FC Barcelona…yet. The Catalan club wishes to guarantee that the Argentinian player will finish his professional career in the Camp Nou.

His teammate, Neymar Junior, seems to have this same ambition. In an interview published by “fourfourtwo” magazine, the Brazilian striker said: “We all hope that Lionel Messi will stay with us. I believe that he will sign the new contract very soon”.

Neymar added: “My actual performance? I’m really glad. I didn’t score many goals but I’m satisfied”.