Real Madrid will make a last attempt to sign Messi !

Messi in Real Madrid? Is that even possible to be imagined ? According to the Sports expert, Graham Hunter, the Spanish club is still believing!

In an interview with “Daily Record” website, Graham Hunter said: “Real Madrid have already tried to sign Lionel Messi when he was 13 years old. They’re actually watching his situation with Barcelona and I think that the president will make one last trial to sign him!”.

This could sound like a joke but who thought that Luis Figo will play in Real Madrid after his glorious years in Barcelona?