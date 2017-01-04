Real Madrid will sell Morata to sign this Argentinian star !

Real Madrid would do anything to sign Juventus‘ Paulo Dybala in the next transfer window. According to the Spanish magazine “S”, the club is about to make an incredible offer to the Italian team.

77 million euros in addition to Alvaro Morata will be offered to Juventus. According to the same source, Alvaro Morata wants to return to Juventus since he’s not making many appearances in Real Madrid.

This could be a win-win situation since Juventus could be interested in recuperating their former striker.