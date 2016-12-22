Retro AFCON : Cameroon won the trophy for the third time !

The 22nd edition of the African Cup of Nations was hosted by Nigeria and Ghana in 2000. After their first two achievements in 1984 and 1988, the Cameroonian Lions succeeded to win the African competition for the third time in this version.

Fourth nations succeeded to qualify to the semifinals : Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria and South Africa. Cameroon won against Tunisia (3-0) in the first semifinal and Nigeria won against South Africa in the second one thanks to two goals scored by Tijjani Babangida.

The final game between Cameroon and Nigeria ended on a draw (2-2). The Lions won thanks to the penalty kicks. It was the third final that the Super Eagles lost against Cameroon after 1984 and 1988.