Riyad Mahrez wins African Player of the Year

What a year for the Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez has won the African Player of the Year award from CAF, in a ceremony held in Nigeria.

2016 was a great year for the Riyad Mahrez, winning the Premier League title with his team Leicester City, the Best Player of the Premier League award, best player in Algeria, best African player from the BBC, and 7th of the Ballon d’Or. He also figured in the Premier League team of the season, and featured in the Top XI of the season in Europe, to end the year with a memorable crown from the CAF as the African Player of the Year.

Mahrez will play with his national team the AFCON 2017 to be held in Gabon.

Algeria are in Group B all along with Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe, and the hopes of the Algerians are placed on Mahrez to lead his team to their second African trophy.