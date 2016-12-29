Ronaldo responds to all the critics !

Ronaldo had an outstanding year since he won the UEFA Champions League, Euro 2016 and lately, the Ballon d’Or. However, many people said that the Portuguese star didn’t deserve to win this personal trophy.

During the “Globe Soccer Awards”, Ronaldo said via the video-conference: “Individually and collectively, this year was one of the best in my professional career. I won the Champions League with Real Madrid , the Euro with my national team and the Ballon d’Or. I couldn’t ask for more”.

He added: “For those who are criticizing me, I say that I won almost everything and that I’m truly satisfied. I would like to thank my teammates in Real Madrid and in Portugal“.