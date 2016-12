Rooney could be the next big European star to join the Chinese league. According to the English magazine “Mirror”, Manchester United have just received a huge offer for the “Golden Boy”.

The Red Devils’ star will receive a weekly wage that will reach 820 000 euros. In other words, Wayne Rooney will become the highest paid player in the world.

Chelsea‘s Oscar has recently accepted to move to the Chinese league as well. Will it be a good choice for Rooney?