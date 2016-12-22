Sadio Mané's idol is ...

Sadio Mané became one of the most valuable players in the English Premier League. The Senegalese striker shined lately against Everton and scored the winner for the Reds in the last minute of the game.

Former Southampton said recently in an interview with “Liverpoolecho” that El Hadji Diouf has always been his idol: “When I was young, El Hadji Diouf used to be my idol. He was like a hero to me. At the time, he was the best player in Senegal and he has always been a source of motivation for me”.

This could be unappreciated by Liverpool fans if we take into consideration Diouf’s big issues with the Reds.