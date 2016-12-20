Sadio Mané's words after last night's late win

Sadio Mané played the role of a saver last night as Liverpool won the Merseyside derby against Everton (0-1). The Senegalese striker scored in the last minute of the game offering an important win to the Reds.

Despite the six points difference with the Blues, Sadio Mané is still optimistic that his club has enormous chances to win the Premier League.

In an interview with “Sky Sports”, Sadio Mané said: “I’m really glad for scoring this late goal tonight. We were great and we deserved to win this game”.

Mané added: “We won and that’s the most important thing. We will keep on working to improve ourselves”.