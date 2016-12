Yacine Brahimi‘s departure from FC Porto became only a matter of time. The Algerian player didn’t make many appearances this season and he seems to be looking for a new destination.

According to “Top Meracto” website, Nice have started the negotiations with the player. The French club is trying to sign top quality players to maintain its chances to win the league this season.

The same source added that Nice will offer 40 million euros to FC Porto in the upcoming days as a first bid.