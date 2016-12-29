Weah: "I was able to win the Ballon d'Or because..."

Author: akram krichen
29th December 2016, 7 PM UTC
Weah is still the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or. From football to politics, the Liberian striker is still thankful to the passion that enabled him to become a well-known man in his country.

In his last talk to the press, Mister George said: “I was the only African player who made this personal achievement. I made it because I was surrounded by people who helped me a lot. That’s why I was able to deal with my injuries and to become a great player. Football made be able to go to school and to feed my family. I was also able to help many friends in Africa. It showed me the path to do my role as a leader in my country”. 

