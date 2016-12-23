Worst transfers in Barcelona history : An African is in the list!

FC Barcelona are known for their highly targeted signings. However, they have shown some failure in some of their last transfers. The English magazine “Sun” highlighted the fact that the Spanish clubs failed in many of its targets in the last years. A list of the worst transfers in Barcelona history was published by the magazine.

The Cameroonian midfielder Alex Song was present in this list. In fact, Song who joined FC Barcelona in 2012, faced a hard time during his first season in the Camp Nou.

Song went on a loan transfer to West Ham United where he showed a better performance. However, this level wasn’t enough for Barcelona managers to keep the player.

The list contained other big players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas.