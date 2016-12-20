Xavi: "Barcelona will cut the six points difference with Madrid!"

He is one of the world’s greatest players, having won just about everything in the game. With Spain, Xavi has won the World Cup and European Championship and with Barcelona he has won the Champions League and La Liga titles many times.

Now 36 year old, he is playing for Al Sadd in the Qatar All Stars League, living in Doha and working as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

I met Xavi as he visited the famous Soccerex football business convention when it was held in Qatar for the first time, and there was great interest from the audience as he did a question and answer session on stage, followed by a demonstration of his skills along with French freestyler Sean Garnier. Afterwards I was able to gain an exclusive interview with Xavi, and we sat and discussed his role with Qatar WC 2022, his recent visit to Jordan as part of their Generation Amazing initiative, and of course Barcelona, Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola. It was a fascinating insight into one of the world’s top players, but also a humble and friendly man who clearly loves living in the Middle East and really appreciates his ability to give something back to the game he loves.

Q How have you found your first experience of the Soccerex business conference?

A “I think these types of things are very positive, and in these conferences everybody has their own opinion or view about football and I like to see them shared amongst each other. I did a fantastic interview on stage, which I enjoyed very much indeed. The thing that was great about it was that I was talking about the thing that makes me most passionate in the world which is football. I’m really grateful to Soccerex for inviting me to join in and I’ve enjoyed my participation.”

Q Tell us about your role in Qatar with WC 2022 and the Generation Amazing initiative:

A “It is absolutely clear that my role in Qatar isn’t simply to be a football player. I’m working with coaches and kids at the aspire academy very enjoyably. Beyond that the Supreme Committee have let me see the work Generation Amazing is achieving and it’s been a pleasure to join them. One of the key things about generation amazing is that they aim to help people all around me. It is what makes me most happy in life, so we’re engaged in working on projects in Jordan and Pakistan but also right here in Doha and Qatar.”

Q How do you feel about it?

A “It means when I go home at the end of a working day and I’ve joined in with Generation Amazing, I feel better than normal. I’m really happy with my role in this country and I’m really happy with how I’m helping.”

Q Now you are playing in Qatar, what do you think the World Cup will be like in 2022?

A “I’ve got experience of training here in high temperatures in August and I think it’s the right decision to move it to a winter World Cup because the temperatures are much more moderate, it’s acceptable to everybody. It’s a good idea what they have done. One of the things that makes me think that it will be an extraordinary World Cup is that there is very little distance to travel between stadia and that means that footballers, instead of being on long journeys across big countries, will be able to be in the same hotel throughout the whole tournament with very short distances to go to matches and to training.”

Q So you have no doubts it is a good thing that Qatar will host it?

A “No. The organisation of it when it comes round to the World Cup here will be absolutely perfect, that’s partly because of the fact that they’ve been working on it for six years already and there’s still six years left before it takes place, so I think we can expect perfection. I think it will be an extraordinary World Cup.”

Q How have you found football fans in Qatar – are they like those in Europe?

A “I don’t think it will be a problem to have a World Cup with passion here because in this country they are passionate about football. I think there will be similar levels of enthusiasm as if the World Cup was held in Europe for example. Okay, in league matches it’s not their habit to come in huge numbers to the games, but I think that will change completely for a World Cup. It’s an indication that when the Qatar national team plays the stadiums are almost completely full and you can sense the enthusiasm growing as the target year for the World Cup here draws closer and stadiums are more evidently closer to completion.”

Q Back to Barcelona, they are six points behind Real Madrid now but can they catch them?

A “When you make comparisons in years gone by between Barcelona and Real Madrid, there’s no question whatsoever that they’ve still got a squad capable of winning the title this year, more titles in fact. They’ve got a fantastic coach in Luis Enrique. Of course there are ups and downs in parts of the season, games that go better or worse. The Classico was one of those games where they played much better in the second half and Madrid are strong. Madrid might be clear favourites right now and I understand why, but I don’t have any doubts whatsoever that Barcelona have the capacity to cut the six points distance.”

Q What about the job your former manager Pep Guardiola is doing with Manchester City?

A “If Pep Guardiola had beaten Chelsea at the weekend, Manchester City would have been top. Given that they lost people are going to need to understand that it takes time to adapt to Pep’s ideas. I have no question that Pep’s doing extraordinary work in bringing the type of football to Manchester City that I believe in and that I believe is the right way to play, but people need to show a bit of patience, they need to adapt to new concepts.

Q So you think he will need more time?

A “I think the key thing to accept is that a result very much changes peoples perceptions of how things are going on, people’s descriptions that they use. If City had beaten Chelsea not only would they be at the top of the league, people would be talking about Guardiola imposing his style and the speed in which he has made the transition, in terms of the brand of football City are playing. Now instead because of a defeat against Chelsea, there are questions but that’s a natural process. As I said on the stage during the conference, all coaches need to be given time.

Q There are always rumours linking Manchester City and other big clubs with Lionel Messi. Do you believe he would ever leave Barcelona?

A “No, I really don’t believe in my heart that Leo will leave Barcelona. He’s not only content at the football club but happy in his life there. It’s completely logical that many other clubs want to recruit him to improve their football teams. Despite that I can’t see a situation where he leaves Barcelona simply because it’s the right place for him and that he’s so happy there.

Q He is on the shortlist again for World Player of the Year with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezemann. Who would you choose this year?

A “I’ve said it an infinite amount of times, in my opinion Leo Messi is the best player in the world, maybe even the best ever. This year it’s understandable that because in this last year Cristiano has won the European Championship and the Champions League, people see him as the favourite. But Leo Messi had a fantastic season for club and country. Therefore I believe it is going to be a very, very tight decision.”