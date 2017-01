Yannick Bolasie was severely injured last December against Manchester United. Everton midfielder will not therefore be able to play again this season as confirmed by his coach Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees will not be able to count of their Congolese midfielder again this season. After his terrible knee injury, the player’s season came to its end.

Ronald Koeman told the press: “We’ll have to wait between 11 and 12 months to see him back. It’s a terrible news for us but he will be back”.