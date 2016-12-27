Yaya Toure always shines in the Boxing Day

Yaya Toure keeps on showing to his coach that he’s one of the most valuable players in Manchester City. Last night against Hull City, the Ivorian midfielder enabled his club to take the lead after scoring the first goal in the second half of the game.

According to “Sky Sports”, Yaya Toure is used to show such a brilliant performance in the Boxing Day. The Elephant has also scored in the last three Boxing Days against West Bromwich, Sunderland and yesterday against Hull City.

Yaya has been chosen as the man of the match. He’s scored his 60th goal in the English Premier League.