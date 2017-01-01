Yaya Toure : Guardiola is about to make a surprising decision!

Yaya Toure was not called to play in the UEFA Champions League this season. After the famous conflict between Pep Guardiola and the Ivorian player’s agent, Yaya did not make a single appearance in the first games of this season. However, former FC Barcelona player came back again and showed that he has always been one of the most talented players in Manchester City.

Yaya Toure’s latest performances could push his coach to call him for the UEFA Champions League’s next round. Pep Guardiola said in the last press conference: “I’m here to make important decisions. I can make mistakes but I always respect the ones who don’t agree with me. I’ve talked to Yaya in the last month. I know him very well since we worked together in FC Barcelona. The Champions league? I will have a meeting with my staff and we’ll see who’s able to help the team in the UCL next round”.

Manchester City will face AS Monaco in the Champions league next round.