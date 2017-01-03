Zaha: "Drogba has always been my idol"

Wilfried Zaha is showing a great performance with Crystal Palace this season. The Ivorian striker will make his first appearance in the African Cup of Nations in few days with his national team.

Zaha talked about the player who constituted a source of inspiration to him : Didier Drogba. Former Chelsea player is a great example for all the young talents in Ivory Coast.

In an interview with PL TV, Zaha said: “When I was young, I used to watch Didier Drogba. He was my hero. He was absolutely a nightmare for the defenders. They were unable to stop him”.

Ivory Coast is still looking for a player to have the same role as Drogba. Could it be Zaha?