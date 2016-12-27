Zidane wants to sign this Algerian player !

Zidane has already started targeting some high quality players to strengthen his squad. Real Madrid will not be allowed to sign new players this winter, however, the club started to define his targets for the next transfer window.

According to “Mundo Deportivo”, Zidane is interested in the Algerian left back, Faouzi Ghoulam. The same source added that the French coach wants to add some competition to this position, totally dominated by Marcelo.

Ghoulam is actually one of the most valuable players in Napoli. The two clubs will face each other in the UEFA Champions League next round.