Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I can play until I'm 50!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn’t think about retirement. The Swedish striker believes that he will be able to play until he’s 50 years old.

In an interview with “Daily Star” magazine, Ibrahimovic said: “I feel happy in Manchester United. Even though I’m 35, I feel like I’m 20″.

He added: “I think that I’ll be able to play until I’m 50. The older I’am, the better I play. Each game in the English Premier League is a new challenge. We prepare ourselves to win the three points. I believe that we’re in the right path”.