2018 World Cup: A minute by minute follow up to all the news and way more !

The 2018 World Cup is just around the corner, Follow Orange Football Club daily to find the latest news of the most anticipated competition of 2018.

This article will be updated regularly to make sure you do not miss this edition, which will take place in Russia, between June 14 and July 15.

32 teams will take part in this competition, including five African nations. The draw will take place on December 1st in Moscow.

The 32 teams who have qualified will be split into eight four-team groups, drawn from four pots. The groups will contain one team from each pot.

Here is the composition of the four hats:

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

Pot 2: Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Peru.

Pot 3: Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Denmark

Pot 4: Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia