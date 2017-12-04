2018 World Cup: CAF offers $500,000 to each african representative in Russia !

The Confederation of African Football announced on Friday, December the first, a grant of $ 500,000 to each African representative at the FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia in 2018.

500 thousand dollars will be offered to Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria, CAF said in a statement. This money will be used mainly to strengthen and improve the technical supervision of each team.

CAF’s Executive Committee had discussed the question of granting money to the teams representing Africa at the 2018 World Cup at its meeting held on November 16 in Rabat, said the same source.