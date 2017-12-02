2018 World Cup - Cheikhou Kouyaté: "...We will play to go as far as possible.."

The draw for the 2018 World Cup was held yesterday in Russia. Senegal was picked in Group H with Poland, Colombia and Japan.

When interviewed after the draw, the captain of lions talked about a very playable group.

The Senegalese pushed a sigh of relief after the draw for the World Cup. But this is not the case of Kouyaté who judges Group H, “it will be difficult games, Poland is a good team. Colombia, we must be ready for the on the technical and physical level and Japan too, “said the captain of lions on Senegalese Radio Television (RTS). Even if Senegal is better off than other African representatives, Cheikhou Kouyaté remains cautious “Contrary to some comments, we are not favorites in this group, but we will fight to raise the flag of Senegal high.”

Although it will not be easy for Aliou Cissé’s side, the West Ham midfielder is ambitious. “Our first goal is to get through the first round. Then we will play to go as far as possible and why not to the finals, “said the captain of the lions.