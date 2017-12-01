2018 World Cup Draw day: the What, the How and the When !

Today is the day ! The draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will take place today in the Kremlin in Moscow from 15:00 GMT. Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco will meet their opponents this Friday.

Former England striker Gary Lineker and Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya will present the ceremony, organized by FIFA at the Kremlin State Palace in Moscow (6,000 seats). The draw will be made by former great footballers including world champions like Laurent Blanc, Diego Maradona, Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Diego Forlán and Nikita Simonyan.

From the FIFA ranking last October, all the selections have been divided into 4 pots. Tunisia, Egypt and Senegal appear in the third pot while Morocco and Nigeria are in the fourth pot. Each group will be composed of a selection of each pot and two teams from the same continent can not compete in the same pool except for the UEFA zone which has the highest number of selections (14).