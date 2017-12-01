Who is facing who ? Follow the live updates of the #2018WorldCupDraw !

Author: Salma Sassi
1st December 2017, 3 PM UTC
Today is the day ! The draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will take place today in the Kremlin in Moscow from 15:00 GMT. Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco will meet their opponents this Friday.

Group A :  Russia – Saudi Arabia – Egypt – Uruguay –

Group B : Portugal – Spain – Morocco – Iran  

Group C : France – Australia –  Peru – Denmark

Group D : Argentina – Iceland – Croatia – Nigeria 

Group E : Brazil – Switezrland – Costa Rica – Serbia 

Group F : Germany – Mexico – Sweden – Korea

Group G : Belgium- Tunsia – England – Panama 

Group H :  Poland – Columbia – Senegal – Japan 

