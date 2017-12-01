Who is facing who ? Follow the live updates of the #2018WorldCupDraw !

1⃣ HOUR TO GO! 🇷🇺
😁 The #WorldCupDraw excitement is really kicking in now, with the State Kremlin Palace filling up!
👇 Tell us what you think the toughest group would be! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ELvIr2ER6V
— #WorldCupDraw 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) 1 décembre 2017
Today is the day ! The draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will take place today in the Kremlin in Moscow from 15:00 GMT. Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco will meet their opponents this Friday.
Backstage!!! #WorldCup #FIFALegends pic.twitter.com/D5xYzougPO
— Cafu. (@officialcafu) 1 décembre 2017
Group A : Russia – Saudi Arabia – Egypt – Uruguay –
Group B : Portugal – Spain – Morocco – Iran
Group C : France – Australia – Peru – Denmark
Group D : Argentina – Iceland – Croatia – Nigeria
Group E : Brazil – Switezrland – Costa Rica – Serbia
Group F : Germany – Mexico – Sweden – Korea
Group G : Belgium- Tunsia – England – Panama
Group H : Poland – Columbia – Senegal – Japan