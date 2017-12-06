2018 World Cup: Reaching the semi-final is Senegal's main goal !

After being qualified for the 2018 World Cup, Senegal hasnow some HUGE ambitions for the Russia meeting especially after being qualified to the quarter-finals during their very first participation in 2002 World Cup after defeating France (1-0) in the first round.

“We must know that our main goal is to get to the second round and do better than we did in 2002,” said Matar Ba, the Minister of Sports to the BBC.

“Wel are all convinced that the semi-finals are achievable, because today football is not European, African or American, it is global,” he added

