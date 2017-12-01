2018 World Cup: Senegal dodged the strongest teams in the tournament !

The draw for the 2018 World Cup took place today in Moscow, in the presence of several football personalities, and that ended up with various fortunes for our African teams.

Senegal is among the group H, which has the weakest head on papers, namely Poland. Aliou Cisse’s men will also meet Japan and Colo.

A very affordable group for the Teranga Lions, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002, when they were in a more difficult pool, where there was France and Denmark:

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan